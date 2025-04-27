Derrick Chavarria wins 3rd annual Easter Monday race

Jeremiah Coc, deceased

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Tues. Apr. 22, 2025

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of an Indianville man who was found partially decapitated near Punta Gorda Town on Holy Saturday, April 19.

Local police discovered the body of the victim, 27-year-old Jeremiah Coc of Indianville, Toledo District, around 8:30 a.m. in a bushy area behind a home on Mahogany Street. There were multiple chop wounds to his neck and he was covered in blood.

Reports are indicating that Coc was last seen leaving a bar on his bicycle around midnight on Good Friday after socializing with friends. At the scene on Holy Saturday morning, a machete was found, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

Those reports were confirmed by ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, who told reporters that Coc had been hanging out with his alleged killers. While the exact motive for the brutal killing is not yet known, ACP Romero believes the dispute occurred while the men were consuming alcohol at the bar.

Axel Geovany Zetina, charged

Police have arrested and charged two men who they believe are responsible for Coc’s death. They are 27-year-old Axel Geovany Zetina, a Belizean construction worker, and a 17-year-old Guatemalan male, who were jointly charged with murder.