27.8 C
Belize City
Monday, April 28, 2025

Derrick Chavarria wins 3rd annual Easter Monday race

Top 3 Elites, (l to r) 2nd...

New Transport Board named

Transport Board holds inaugural meeting by Charles Gladden BELMOPAN,...

DNA bill to be a game-changer in Belize?

Gian Cho, Executive Director of the National...

Partially decapitated man found on Holy Saturday

GeneralPartially decapitated man found on Holy Saturday
By Deshan Swasey

Jeremiah Coc, deceased

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Tues. Apr. 22, 2025

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of an Indianville man who was found partially decapitated near Punta Gorda Town on Holy Saturday, April 19.

Local police discovered the body of the victim, 27-year-old Jeremiah Coc of Indianville, Toledo District, around 8:30 a.m. in a bushy area behind a home on Mahogany Street. There were multiple chop wounds to his neck and he was covered in blood.

Reports are indicating that Coc was last seen leaving a bar on his bicycle around midnight on Good Friday after socializing with friends. At the scene on Holy Saturday morning, a machete was found, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

Those reports were confirmed by ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, who told reporters that Coc had been hanging out with his alleged killers. While the exact motive for the brutal killing is not yet known, ACP Romero believes the dispute occurred while the men were consuming alcohol at the bar.

Axel Geovany Zetina, charged

Police have arrested and charged two men who they believe are responsible for Coc’s death. They are 27-year-old Axel Geovany Zetina, a Belizean construction worker, and a 17-year-old Guatemalan male, who were jointly charged with murder.

Check out our other content

Derrick Chavarria wins 3rd annual Easter Monday race

New Transport Board named

DNA bill to be a game-changer in Belize?

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.