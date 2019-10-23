Pedal by Pedal report of Pan-American holiday weekend races

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Oct. 16, 2019– It all started in Chetumal with a 3-Stage Tour on Saturday and Sunday, October 12 & 13. In the Masters Category, it was changed from age 50+ to 45 plus, so as to accommodate the many Mexican riders within that age group. Despite this, they were still to feel the wrath of the Belizean oldies but goodies. The first stage was a 5K Time Trial on Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m. in pouring rain, followed by a Circuit Race by the seaside on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m., and finally, a Road Race Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. At the end of the 3 stages, it was Roque Matus of Belize taking top honors. Much credit has to be given to his team, which sacrificed for him. This included Ryan Willoughby and Michael Wagner. Roque returned to cycling 2 1/2 years ago after a sabbatical of about 7 years, and has lost 75 lbs in the process, and is now regaining the sprinting prowess he had as one of Belize’s top Elite riders in the 90’s. Congrats to Roque for his sheer determination. Not being outdone, yours truly at 63 managed 3rd place on the podium, giving Belize two positions in the top 5.

Then on Pan-American Day, Monday, October 14, the same Roque Matus, who has returned to cycling with a lot of enthusiasm, hosted a very beautiful family event for Weekend Warriors on the Jaguar Paw Road, which is a very nice piece of road with some nice climbs on it. Each 11-mile lap put some real hurt on the 3 Categories that participated. At the end of the event, Roque gave nice prizes and fed everyone. He is indeed a builder, which can be noted by the cement blocks he used for the Podium. In the A-Category, Barney Brown proved why he is the boss of that Category; while in the B-Category, Roque, who told me he will soon move up to A, won with style with the help of his loyal domestiques, Ryan Willoughby, Michael Wagner and his bro, Nigel Matus; while yours truly could only follow his wheel for 2nd. I must also give thanks to my two teammates, Beto Acosta and Kenny Gooding. Finally, in the C-Category, it was Irfaan Nu’man taking top honors.

Thanks to Roque, M&M Engineering, officials, fans, service personnel and all those who participated.