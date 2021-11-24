74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Home Headline PG’s Destiny Wagner is Miss Earth 2021
Headline

PG’s Destiny Wagner is Miss Earth 2021

SourceDayne Guy
149
Destiny Wagner, Miss Earth 2021

PHILIPPINES, Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 — Destiny Wagner has secured a spot in Belize’s history books after being crowned Miss Earth 2021 — thus becoming the first Belizean woman to win an international pageant of any sort. In fact, not since 1979, when Sarita Acosta was one of the final ten contestants in the Miss Universe pageant, had a Belizean woman reached the semi-finals stage of an international pageant. And then there was that moment — the naming of a woman from the Belizean soil as the winner of a competition that featured contestants from over 80 countries. It was a moment that will be remembered by many. The other finalists at the pageant that was virtually hosted on Saturday night were Miss Earth-Air, Marisa Butler from the USA; Miss Earth-Water, Romina Denecken from Chile, and Miss Earth-Fire, Jareerat Petsom from Thailand.

When she was declared the winner of the pageant, Wagner remarked, “My country has never placed at Miss Earth before, nor have we ever had an international crown so right now. This is what we needed, and I am happy to represent such a gorgeous country. I am overwhelmed right now with emotions. The words and the gratitude, it’s very hard to express, but I am thankful. I am thankful for the Miss Earth organization and thankful for my team as well.”

Lindsey Coffey of the USA, the outgoing Miss Earth 2020, officially crowned Destiny as her successor virtually on November 21, 2021.

Destiny, who now becomes a beauty queen who will advocate for environmental awareness, conservation and social responsibility, was born in the small town of Punta Gorda, Belize, where she was delivered by her father and a midwife. She said that her mother’s umbilical cord had been wrapped around her neck prior to her delivery, and her parents suggested that her spectacular birth signaled that she would have been destined for greatness. Destiny would later complete her primary school education in Belize before she migrated to the United States to further her studies. She later returned to Belize, where she engaged in various forms of social activism, including marine conservation efforts.

At a press conference on the day after she was crowned Miss Earth Belize, Miss World 2021, Destiny Wagner, commented on what this victory meant for the country of Belize. She said, “Belize is such a small country, so when one of us wins, it feels like we all win. It doesn’t matter if it was in the beauty industry or the sports industry or the music industry. We all celebrate collectively together. So right now I am no longer Destiny Wagner; I am Belize.”

She further remarked, “Me being appointed to Miss Earth was the sweetest moment. My country definitely needed it and I don’t know when it’s actually gonna kick in that I am Miss Earth 2021. It still feels like a dream by a very sweet dream, and I would do it all over again.”

Previous articleNational Amateur Women League Week 3 results
Next article5 Belizean artists signed to Universal Music Group

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Mother and daughter killed in San Ignacio 

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District. Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- Police are on a manhunt at this time for a 28-year-old man who is the...
Read more
Headline

Two dead in RTA near Belmopan

BELMOPAN, Sun. Nov. 21, 2021 -- On Sunday, November 21, shortly before 11:00 a.m. on the outskirts of the city of Belmopan, near the...
Read more
Headline

Another Mahogany Heights murder

MAHOGANY HEIGHTS, Belize District, Wed. Nov. 17, 2021 -- This morning, another young life was ended as a result of the ongoing rivalry in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Motorcyclist killed in George Price Highway RTA

General
BELIZE CITY, Wednesday. Nov. 17, 2021 -- On Wednesday, November 17, a motorcyclist lost his life when he was hit by a vehicle while...
Read more

Belizean youths in the National Assembly

Highlights
BELMOPAN, Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 -- Last Saturday marked the celebration of World Children’s Day, which promotes the improvement of children’s lives and welfare...
Read more

DHS post now redundant 

General
BELIZE CITY, Sun. Nov. 21, 2021 -- When interviewed on Thursday, Health Minister Hon. Michel Chebat told local media that the role of the...
Read more

Three Belizean women attend regional entrepreneurship forum

Highlights
BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021 -- On November 18 and 19, 2021, the Central American Centre for the Promotion of Micro, Small, and Medium...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Honeymoon over in “Land of the gods”

Editorial
It is standard fare in the Belize election cycle for citizens to hear contesting parties glorifying the wonderful democracy that we have, and pointing...
Read more

Land and culture preservation big issues for the Garinagu

Editorial
It took an extraordinary effort for Garifuna Belizeans to survive and preserve their culture over these past two centuries, since they were exiled, removed,...
Read more

In a better place

Editorial
Mon. Nov. 15, 2021 It’s probably way too much for us ordinary Belizean citizens to comprehend, all the technical financial details surrounding the negotiations and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
No matter what we tried, AMANDALA could not compete with THE REPORTER until we acquired partnership and raised our printing technology to near their level....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There is a very old saying that, the pen is mightier than the sword. In a sense, it’s really just a cute kind of...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
Today’s column may seem relatively frivolous to some of you, but it is something I have wanted to do for a long, long time. I...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper