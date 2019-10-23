Pirates drop Verdes, Bandits back on top at Week 11 of PLB Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 21, 2019– It was an eventful weekend of football in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2019-2020 Opening Season, where Week 11 games saw Bandits SC regaining the top spot in the standings after their 2-0 victory over BDF; while Verdes FC fell back to second place following their 2-1 loss to defending champions San Pedro Pirates; cellar dwelling newcomers Freedom Fighters Valley Pride FC finally grabbed their first PLB victory, a 3-2 win over Placencia Assassins; and Wagiya FC kept their playoff hopes alive with a shocking 6-0 shelling of Altitude FC. There were 3 games played on Saturday night, October 19, and only 1 on Sunday.

On Saturday night at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, Bandits Sport kept their home winning streak going against BDF FC, coming away with a 2-0 win with goals from Mexican Carlos Urtilla (45’) and Evan Martinez (90+2’). Meanwhile, out at Ambergris Stadium, visiting Verdes FC held the first half lead through Mexican Mariano Landero (10’), but San Pedro Pirates FC came back with second half goals from Argentinian Facundo Garnier (58’) and Colombian Henry Vivas (63’), to gain the 2-1 home victory. And at the Carl Ramos Stadium, FF Valley Pride FC secured their first victory of the season, a 3-2 win over visiting Placencia Assassins FC. Alexander “Pleck” Peters (10’ & 12’) gave FF Valley Pride the early 2-0 lead; Placencia tied it up with goals from Ashley Torres (35’) and Dion Moguel (66’); and Jacinto “Fowl” Bermudez (77’) struck the game winner for FF Valley Pride.

The only Sunday afternoon game was a real shocker, as Dangriga fans again saw the home team prevail at the Carl Ramos Stadium, where their Wagiya SC bombarded Altitude FC of Mango Creek by a 6-0 score, courtesy of a goal each from Donell Arzu (24’), Sean Caliz (42’), Ralph Flores (49’), Kenton Flores (58’), John King (80’) and Devanny Tillett (85’).

With 3 regular season weeks remaining, the race to the top-4 playoffs is now looking really interesting. (See standings below.)

Upcoming Week 12 schedule:

Saturday, October 26

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs FF Valley Pride FC – Ambergris Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Altitude FC vs BDF FC – M.A. Stadium

Sunday, October 27

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya Sporting Club s Bandits Sport – Carl Ramos Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Placencia Assassins FC – Norman Broaster Stadium

An outlook on remaining regular season games, home teams listed first:

Week 13 – Bandits vs Verdes; Assassins vs Wagiya; Valley Pride vs Altitude; and BDF vs Pirates.

Week 14 – Pirates vs Wagiya; Altitude vs Verdes; Assassins vs BDF; and Valley Pride vs Bandits.