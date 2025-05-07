Chester moves on. New sheriff in town.

by Charles Gladden

LADYVILLE, Mon. May 5, 2025

Just after midday on Monday, May 5, a known affiliate of the Majestic Alley/Ghost Town/Back-a-land Crips (BLC) gangs, 38-year-old Nelson Henry of Majestic Alley, was shot in broad daylight in Ladyville, Belize District.

After 12:20 p.m. that day, Henry, who was known by many as “Mung,” was walking on Yellow Tail Street with a female companion when they were approached by someone on a motorcycle who then fired a barrage of gunshots at him, killing him instantly.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, disclosed that Henry’s death may have been gang-related, and was likely connected to the shooting of 27-year-old Jimmy Rojas, which took place over the weekend.

Henry’s death is the third gang-related shooting that has occurred since Saturday, which some are speculating could lead to the declaration of a State of Emergency (SOE). However, ACP Romero doesn’t think so.

“We are concerned about several operations. So, it would be a launch to minimize the issue of retaliation,” he said.

Henry was the prime suspect in a number of past murders, including the death of Edward Lord, Jr., in 2011.

No suspects have been identified.