76.5 F
Belize City
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Home Sports PLB regular season ends; 4th playoff spot decided in injury time
Sports

PLB regular season ends; 4th playoff spot decided in injury time

15

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 11, 2019– It went “down to the wire” indeed, as the final playoff spot in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2019-2020 Opening Season was only determined in injury time of a Week 14 game in San Pedro on Saturday night. This past weekend’s Week 14 games ended the PLB regular season; but the 2 games scheduled for Sunday had no bearing on the playoffs, while the 2 games on Saturday night were critical to determine whether Wagiya FC or Altitude FC would grab the 4th spot in the playoffs along with Verdes FC, Bandits Sport and San Pedro Pirates FC, all 3 of whom had already secured a playoff berth.

At the M.A. Stadium in Independence on Saturday night, Norman Anderson’s (52’) goal stood up in regulation to give visiting Verdes FC the 1-nil win over Altitude FC, who thus remained stuck at 21 points with a -4 goal difference. Meanwhile, at the Ambergris Stadium, where the Wagiya FC vs San Pedro Pirates FC game had started at the same time, breaks in the action allowed this match to be prolonged a few minutes. At the time the game ended 1-nil in Independence, Wagiya led, 2-1, over the Pirates on the island, with first half goals from Luis Domingo (20’) and John King (33’ PK), while Facundo Garnier (43’) had scored for the Pirates. The victory would push Wagiya from 18 pts to 21 pts, same as Altitude, but with a better goal difference (See standings below). It seemed all over for Altitude FC, and a playoff dream come true for Wagiya FC; but deep into injury time, a desperate lob into the Wagiya eighteen saw Pirates striker Henry Vivas collapse after a collision with a Wagiya defender, and young referee Mark Milligan pointed to the penalty spot, as he had done in first half in favor of Wagiya. This time, it was San Pedro’s Facundo Garnier (90+4’ PK) converting to tie the game at 2-2; and that’s how it ended after 7 minutes of extra time. In a sudden turn of events, the 1 point from the draw left Wagiya FC at 19 points, and Altitude FC at 21 points had secured the 4th and final spot in the PLB Opening Season playoffs.

In the Sunday games, BDF FC travelled to Placencia and gained a 1-nil victory over Placencia Assassins FC, on a goal by defender Enfield Nunez (60’); while Bandits SC invaded the Carl Ramos Stadium, loading up FF Valley Pride FC with a 7-0 score, courtesy of goals from Highking Roberts (26’), Danny Jimenez (43’), Carlos Gonzalez (71’, 79’ & 82’), Gabriel Ramos (85’) and Roberto Silva de Lima (88’).

PLB playoffs next weekend

The top 4 playoff teams above (*) will commence their home-and-away semifinals next weekend (#1 vs #4, and #2 vs #3), as the PLB playoff stalls this coming weekend to allow for the Belize National “A” Team’s engagement in CONCACAF Nations League matches against French Guiana on Thursday night at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, and on Sunday against Grenada in Grenada.

Previous articleIf OJ did it, here’s how he did it
Next articleDrinking turned deadly: Lee Lopez, 41, fatally stabbed in chest with broken bottle

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

FFB announces National “A” Team final list for upcoming CONCACAF Nations League games

BELMOPAN, Fri. Nov. 8, 2019-- The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is calling the following National “A” Team male players to camp on Monday,...
Read more
Sports

National Women’s League football Week 5 results, standings

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 11, 2019-- The Football Federation of Belize’s (FFB) National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2019-2020 Opening Season has completed its fifth...
Read more
Sports

Tony Wright’s grandson, Marques Warrick committed to University of Northern Kentucky in 2020 season

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 6, 2019--In his final year at Henry Clay High School of Lexington, Kentucky, USA, a grandson of Krem Radio personality...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Alrick Carcamo, 29, murdered on Raccoon Street Extension

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov.11, 2019-- Alrick Carcamo, 29, a construction worker of Caesar Ridge Road, was murdered at about 8:30 Thursday night on Raccoon...
Read more

Candice Miller attacks CitCo with crowfoot order

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 11, 2019-- On Friday, October 4, Supreme Court Justice Courtenay Abel handed down a decision in favor of Candice Miller,...
Read more

Evo Morales accepts asylum in Mexico

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 11, 2019-- President Evo Morales of Bolivia and his Vice President resigned yesterday, Sunday, after he addressed the country in...
Read more

Drinking turned deadly: Lee Lopez, 41, fatally stabbed in chest with broken bottle

General
LADYVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Nov. 11, 2019-- Lee Lopez, 41, a handyman of Heron Street, Ladyville, was drinking with three men who are known...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

No saving the youth if the state’s justice system doesn’t work

Editorial
On Monday, 9 September 2019, the first of five country workshops under the theme “Rethinking Masculinity, Understanding Gender Equality as a Means of Ending...
Read more

Commissioner Williams says crime not as bad as last year

Editorial
The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, was upbeat two weeks ago when he reported to the media about the number of violent crimes this...
Read more

US didn’t have to tell Belize to stay with Taiwan

Editorial
If the USA wasn’t such a powerful and sometimes dangerous country, we could have been amused about one aspect of the visit in late...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From The Publisher

Publisher
As I understand it, my great grandfather on my mother’s side, George Lindo, who had migrated to British Honduras from Jamaica as a young...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
I’ve given my sons this joke, if you want to call it that, a few times over the decades. I remembered it yesterday because...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
I was unemployed from then until June (1981) when I got a message from WPJ General Secretary Trevor Munroe that the People’s Revolutionary Government...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper