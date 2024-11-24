The Battle of Orange Walk by Dr. Angel Cal

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 20, 2024

The Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño traveled to Mexico City on Wednesday, November 13, to participate in a Central American Air Navigation Services Corporation (COCESNA) meeting as the pro tempore chairman of that organization.

During the trip—which was cut short due to Tropical Strom Sara’s arrival—PM Briceño met with Raquel Serur Smeke, the Mexican Undersecretary (Vice Minister) for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Imanol Belausteguigoitia, the Director General for Central America and the Caribbean in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussions centered on the strong relationship between both countries and the support that President Claudia Sheinbaum and the new Foreign Minister pledged to continue bilateral relations with Belize.

Additionally, dialogue on security and the development of trade and tourism in the shared border region was broadened, along with discussions of Tren Maya’s medium and long-term plans for developing connectivity to Belize and the rest of Central America.

The brief trip also brought forth challenges both countries are facing regarding the energy sector, and the mutual benefits for Belize and México which are forming working groups to examine ways to increase energy generation and transmission, as well as to expand the existing power purchase agreement to meet growing demand on both sides of the border.

“As you know, we had met with the former president of Mexico, and the commitment from the CFE remains. The Prime Minister and I were there for the swearing-in of the new president, and we had an opportunity to meet with the new minister of energy who recommitted to the arrangements that we have,” said Minister of Energy, Hon. Michel Chebat.

While Minister Chebat noted that CFE has recommitted to the current arrangements, Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) anticipates a shortage in power supply for Belize throughout the summer of 2025.

When PM Briceño was questioned about it by local reporters on November 12, he mentioned that discussions on the topic have been done, and he is confident that by the end of next year, Belize could have sixty or eighty megawatts of energy.