PM Briceño receives honorary doctorate in Taiwan

While on a 5-day visit to Taiwan, the Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño, received an honorary doctorate from Kun Shan University.

Hon. John Briceño - Prime Minister of Belize, receives honorary doctorate from Taiwanese university

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 14, 2022– Last week, the Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño, visited the Republic of China, Taiwan, where he received the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon from the Taiwanese government. After receiving that honor, on Friday, March 11, Prime Minister Briceño also received an honorary doctorate from Kun Shan University, located in Tainan.

“Such an honor!” expressed Prime Minister Briceño via social media after the conferral of the honorary degree. “Tainan is a city with the longest history and earliest cultural roots in Taiwan, boasting a stunning natural landscape and well-known agricultural and fishery products and cuisine. Tainan is also famous for its sugar industry, with similarity to ‘Orange Walk’ — “Sugar City” of Belize and my hometown,” noted Prime Minister Briceño in the post.

Prime Minister Briceño traveled to Taiwan with a delegation that included Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration; Hon. Jose Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise; Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology; Ambassador Stuart Leslie, Cabinet Secretary; Mrs. Rossana Briceño, Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children; and Belizean Trade and Investment Ambassador, Jaime Briceño. By all indications, he and the delegation returned to the country on Saturday, March 12.

