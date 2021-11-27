74 F
Police find driver with cocaine and cash

SourceDayne Guy
Henry Nunez

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 — Around 2:30 Monday morning, police apprehended a driver who seemed to have been peddling drugs during curfew hours.

Orange Walk police were patrolling near the Northern Regional Hospital when they spotted a suspicious green sports car and signaled the driver of this vehicle to stop. The driver, however, refused to do so and instead sped away.

The officers followed the vehicle and, near Tate and Lyle Street, they intercepted the vehicle and ordered the driver to exit the car. The driver complied, and when he stepped out of the car, he was identified as Liberty Avenue resident Henry Nunez, 27. When the officers searched his car, they found a large sum of cash, totaling $7,290; small bags of suspected cocaine, and a gram scale on which there was a white powdery residue resembling cocaine.

The officers concluded, based on the amount of money found in the car, that Nunez had been selling drugs during the curfew hours.

