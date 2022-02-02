74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Home General Police officer dies in Cayo RTA
General

Police officer dies in Cayo RTA

SourceKhaila Gentle
269
Solomon Ical

ROARING CREEK, Cayo District, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022– A police officer lost his life in Cayo this past Friday when the motorcycle he had been driving crashed into a cement pillar. According to reports, police were informed of an accident near the Roaring Creek roundabout and when they arrived at the scene, they found the motionless body of 36-year-old police corporal Solomon Ical. Beside Ical’s body was a blue motorcycle.

Initial police investigations have revealed that Ical was heading to his home in Valley of Peace village when the accident occurred. Director of Communications for the Police Department, Fitzroy Yearwood, informed the media that officers were able to extract both blood and urine samples from the deceased and that a toxicology report, which will indicate whether Ical was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, is still pending.

Previous articleRemaining COPA passengers sent back to Panama
Next articleBTB Launches Matching Grant Program

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Remaining COPA passengers sent back to Panama

BELMOPAN, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022-- On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration issued its fourth press release regarding the 37...
Read more
General

Grave robbers raid Tanga’s tomb

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022-- Over this weekend, the shocking news of the pillaging of the grave of Joseph Winston “Tanga” James surfaced...
Read more
General

Man shot to death in Seine Bight

SEINE BIGHT VILLAGE, Stann Creek District, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022-- A man was fatally shot while sitting in a bar on Sunday in Seine...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Black History Month 2022

International
This year’s theme for Black History Month, “Black Health and Wellness”, takes a look at how American healthcare has often underserved the African-American community. As...
Read more

GOB defends its position on FPIC

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022-- This morning, the Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, and the Commissioner of Indigenous People’s...
Read more

Stevedores back on the job

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022-- On Friday the stevedores at the Port of Belize Ltd. who are members of the Christian Workers Union...
Read more

UDP Caucus for Change endorses Shyne; Tracy unfazed

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Sat. Jan. 29, 2022-- Last week the United Democratic Party’s Hon. Shyne Barrow, the area representative for the Mesopotamia constituency, and Hon....
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Different worlds

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 The reported grave robbery mentioned in a recent news update, which indicated that thousands of dollars were reportedly entombed with the...
Read more

Drifting toward being a banana republic

Editorial
Vaughn Gill, the host of the morning show on the government’s television station, said on Tuesday that the people involved in the industrial action...
Read more

National issues, but LOO’s personal life causes distractions

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 There are some burning national issues for the just over one-year-old John Briceno-led PUP government administration to deal with, but perhaps...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper