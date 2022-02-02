Police officer dies in Cayo RTA

ROARING CREEK, Cayo District, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022– A police officer lost his life in Cayo this past Friday when the motorcycle he had been driving crashed into a cement pillar. According to reports, police were informed of an accident near the Roaring Creek roundabout and when they arrived at the scene, they found the motionless body of 36-year-old police corporal Solomon Ical. Beside Ical’s body was a blue motorcycle.

Initial police investigations have revealed that Ical was heading to his home in Valley of Peace village when the accident occurred. Director of Communications for the Police Department, Fitzroy Yearwood, informed the media that officers were able to extract both blood and urine samples from the deceased and that a toxicology report, which will indicate whether Ical was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, is still pending.