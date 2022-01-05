74 F
Police officer pistol-whips man at Shisha 8
Police officer pistol-whips man at Shisha 8

SourceCharles Gladden
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 3, 2022– A Belize City man, Edmond Perdomo, reported to police that he was pistol-whipped by a police officer on special duty while he was at Shisha 8 Lounge on Newtown Barracks in Belize City.

Perdomo reportedly got into a verbal disagreement with the police officer, which escalated into a scuffle. According to Perdomo, the officer, who was on special duty, likely acting as a security personnel for the establishment, then proceeded to take out his pistol and hit Perdomo in the face with the weapon.

The officer was later identified as 34-year-old Philip Garbutt. He has since been arrested and charged for wounding. According to the Police Department’s Deputy Head of National Crimes Investigation Branch, Senior Superintendent, Hilberto Romero, an internal investigation is currently in process, and disciplinary actions will be taken against Garbutt if he is found guilty.

Previous articleBelize City man killed on New Year’s Eve 
Next articleEl 2022 está aquí.  ¡Mantente dulce, Belize!

