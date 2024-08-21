Launch of Belize Music Project: 100 Years of Belizean Sound

Photo: (l-r) Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs; ACP Hilberto Romero, OC Eastern Division; and Bart Jones, Deputy Commissioner of Police

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Aug. 16, 2024

The Ministry of Home Affairs honored several police officers serving in the Belize Police Department for many years of service to the force and the country on Friday, August 16.

“We are here to mark an important milestone for police officers who have given decades of service to the Belizean people. Tireless nights and long fulfilling days today celebrate all those that start at 6:00 a.m. and end at 6:00 p.m. of selfless service,” said Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa.

Among those officers who were recognized for having served in the department for periods ranging from 10 to 30 years, were Felicia Davis, who has given 10 years of service; Juan Chuc, who has given 15 years of service; and ACP Hilberto Romero who has served as a police officer for 30 years.

“This is no small milestone. The gift to one’s nation, government, and people is one of the greatest contributions that can be made as a citizen. You’ve sacrificed and dedicated yourself to professional and personal development; you’ve done us proud,” Minister Musa remarked.

“These 10 years, 15 years don’t come easily; we know that it comes with tremendous personal and family sacrifice; and along the way, some of us would’ve lost loved ones, broken families, and the lifestyle would fall to ill [because] of this job,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bart Jones.

“… Many of what we do goes unrecognized. We often hear police are in the news for the wrong reasons; but most of us are doing things for the right reason, and I want to give you a round of applause,” he added.