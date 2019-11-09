72 F
Belize City
Saturday, November 9, 2019
Home Headline Politicians are corrupt because people are corrupt …
HeadlinePoltiics

Politicians are corrupt because people are corrupt …

So said Education Minister Patrick Faber at University of the West Indies 2019 Country Conference

SourceRowland A. Parks
190

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019– There was one notable absence at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Patrick Faber, was not present, because he was a guest speaker at the University of West Indies’ (UWI) 2019 Country Conference in Belize City.

Faber did not have to face his Cabinet colleagues, many of whom turned up on Sunday in support of Hon. John Saldivar, the Belmopan area representative vying for the party leader post that Faber is also contesting.

Faber used the occasion to make comments that can only lead to him being further isolated from his Cabinet colleagues, in the run up to the United Democratic Party leadership convention.

On the question of corruption, the UDP Deputy Leader said, “…we spend a lot of money and we don’t get the bang for our buck. That’s the thing. And they always talk about corruption and when they talk about corruption they talk about the politicians of course—me and you, Mayor. But corruption goes beyond that. You know why politicians are corrupt by the way, and I don’t have problem saying it. Yes there is a lot of corruption. They are corrupted because the people are corrupted too.”

Addressing the question of crime, especially in the constituency of his rival for UDP leader, Hon. John Saldivar, the Deputy Prime Minister said, “Look at the problem of crime and violence in our country… the Belmopan, Roaring Creek and Camalote areas are getting a little out of hand, but by and large, it is a problem in the city. Four miles by five miles, how far the city goes, Mayor? Maybe it is six… And it is right in this little block that the majority of these murders, especially those that are gang-related, are happening, and you will tell me that we can’t fix this problem?”

Minister Faber explained to his audience that the Cabinet meeting was going on, but he decided to attend their function instead of going there. “I am still going, eventually, and hopefully…the meeting will still be going on. I decided to come this morning because this is very important for Belize,” he said.

In a direct reference to Saldivar, Faber stated, “My opponent had a big shindig at the Civic, so I don’t want them to think that I don’t want to show up today because they intimidate me. I am a young person. I know how to take on challenges.

“For now, I will say I don’t care whether you intend to vote for red or blue. Register. You know how much young people still haven’t registered? Then when the politicians do foolishness, you sit down and talk, what that one and what that other one is doing…Your fault. Get out and agitate for the kind of leaders that you want. Right now you have choices to make. In the next term of government, come hell or high water, we will have a different prime minister, a different kind of leadership, altogether. You know who has a say in that, whether you are a delegate for the UDP and PUP in these leadership conventions? You do. I am not trying to tell anyone to vote for the UDP. Nobody goes from here and quotes me wrong.”

Faber, who has served as Minister of Education and who has been responsible for putting together the last ten education ministry budgets for hundreds of millions of dollars, had this to say about the government’s priorities when it comes to young people:

“We spend over a billion dollars in this country. The government spends a billion dollars annually, minimum. If we spend three million in youth work, that’s a lot…Two million dollars and we say that the young people are the future of this country.

“But you know that the bulk of the money that we spend in education is really spent in paying salaries. All the teachers … complain their salaries are not good, but they get a huge chunk of what we spend in the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture.”

Previous articleThe key to LeadHership
Next articleThe Belize International Film Festival is back again!

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Kasheif Bevans pleads guilty to manslaughter, sentenced to 21 years

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- Kasheif Bevans 25, of Jane Usher Boulevard, Belize City, who has been on remand for the murder...
Read more
Headline

Dream Like City robbed

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- Four robbers, two armed with pistols and one whose face was covered with a cloth, went into the...
Read more
Headline

Jashawn Brooks, 18, missing

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- Jashawn Brooks, 18, a construction worker of Lake Independence, left home on Tuesday morning to go to a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Global Leadership Summit 2019 kicks off Entrepreneurship Month

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- The month of November is internationally and locally recognized as the month of entrepreneurship, and during that month...
Read more

City Council caucus votes unanimously to appeal Candice Miller case

General
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- On Friday, October 4, Supreme Court Justice Courtenay Abel handed down a decision in a case brought against...
Read more

The Belize International Film Festival is back again!

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- The 14th Belize International Film Festival began on Wednesday, November 6, at the Bliss Institute of Performing Arts...
Read more

Politicians are corrupt because people are corrupt …

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- There was one notable absence at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture,...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Commissioner Williams says crime not as bad as last year

Editorial
The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, was upbeat two weeks ago when he reported to the media about the number of violent crimes this...
Read more

US didn’t have to tell Belize to stay with Taiwan

Editorial
If the USA wasn’t such a powerful and sometimes dangerous country, we could have been amused about one aspect of the visit in late...
Read more

GoB must assist the CGA and all small farmers

Editorial
The Government of Belize cannot allow the CGA (Citrus Growers Association) to fail. The body is indebted to the gills, and if the government...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From The Publisher

Publisher
I’ve given my sons this joke, if you want to call it that, a few times over the decades. I remembered it yesterday because...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
I was unemployed from then until June (1981) when I got a message from WPJ General Secretary Trevor Munroe that the People’s Revolutionary Government...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
On most Sunday mornings for the last few years, KREM Radio and Television have broadcast a show called Sunday Review, which is hosted by...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper