Popular radio and television personality Rosalie Staines, passed away

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 1, 2019– Rosalie Staines, the host of the radio and television talk show Open Paki, has died.

Staines, who has been battling a debilitating illness for some time reportedly passed away at her sister’s Los Angeles home.

Staines was active in many spears of Belizean life and was regarded by many as a social activist. Facebook is flooded with many pictures of Staines in her many roles as she was full of life and energy.

In the 1998, Staines was elected president of the Belize Business Bureau. She was always instrumental in fund raising activities and had the kind of generous heart that touched almost everyone she came in contact with.

The show Open Paki that made her a popular household name began on Krem Radio and then it eventually moved to Love FM.

In San Pedro, Staines will be remembered for her bravery in teaming up with the gang of Boogie in Belize, a skydiving outfit with which she had taken to the skies quite a few times.

Kremandala extends condolences to the family of Rosalie Staines who was an extraordinary Belizean.