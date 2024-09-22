27.8 C
Belize City
Monday, September 23, 2024

King Tide surfing through Belize City

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 19,...

Belize on heightened surveillance for New World Screwworm

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 16,...

Hernan Ochaeta Awe, dedicated Cayo educator, 1937 – 2024

Highly revered educator Hernan Ochaeta Awe completed...

Price Family Home becomes a Place of Public Education

HighlightsPrice Family Home becomes a Place of Public Education
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 19, 2024

A small ceremony was held near midday today on Pickstock Street in Belize City to celebrate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) and the Price family to transform the home of the late Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price into a Place of Public Education.

The home is situated at #3 Pickstock Street, Lot #1114. This site, where Price grew up, is recognized for its immense national historical value and will be repurposed for public benefit.

“The National Institute of Culture and History is being given the great responsibility to guide the process of restoring the Price family home into a digitally connected public classroom, an immersive learning space,” said Minister of Education, Hon. Francis Fonseca.

He further mentioned, “We must celebrate the essence of George Price beyond his titles as Premier, Prime Minister or Father of the Nation. What truly defined him was his deep empathy and his unwavering commitment to fighting for freedom and independence.”

As Minister Fonseca mentioned, NICH will transform the structure into an educational environment that will feature a classroom and lecture hall equipped with modern technology to foster historical and cultural education, as well as a botanical and sculpture garden in the expansive yard, promoting biodiversity and artistic expression.

The home, which was rebuilt after being destroyed in 1931, became a key part of the anti-colonial movement in Belize.

In 1949, Price along with other prominent individuals in Belize’s history – Leigh Richardson, Philip Goldson, and Nicholas Pollard – formed the People’s Committee, and the following year, the People’s United Party (PUP) came into being.

At the house on Pickstock Street documents were drafted, including memorials to the King of England and letters to the United Nations advocating for Belize’s self-determination and independence.

“Its backyard hosted numerous protests, with provocative placards aimed at British officials. For nearly 30 years, it was the center of secret plots, good plots, and the battleground for Belize’s journey from self-government to independence, shaping the nation’s path,” Minster Fonseca said.

“So many important events happened there, from signing agreements and protests, meetings; a lot of the history of Belize is right there over in that building, so we need to be able to do everything possible to protect it so that our people, especially our young people, can come and visit and get better, a sure appreciation of the work on the part of the nation,” said Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño.

After the ceremony, a marble plaque was unveiled featuring the inscription: “Price Family Home/Birthplace of George Price/Father of the Belizean Nation.” The inscriptions were translated into various languages spoken in Belize.

Check out our other content

Major cocaine bust in Corozal

NEAB prez charged with rape

Mason, Rhaburn re-arraigned for kidnapping charges

George Price Statue unveiled at Battlefield Park

Elmer Nah goes to court; case adjourned again

3 dead in weekend RTAs

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.