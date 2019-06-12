Primary school basketball in full swing at Civic Center

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 10, 2019– The Belize City Primary School Basketball Tournament tipped off back on Tuesday, May 28, and games have been in full swing every afternoon on week days, beginning at 1:15 p.m. at the Belize Civic Center. Only 3 female (F) teams are in the competition, but all of 13 male (M) teams, which have been divided into Division A (6 teams) and Division B (7 teams).

In games today, (M) Holy Redeemer won, 26-18, over St. John Vianney. Holy Redeemer – Roy Blades 11 pts; St. John Vianney – Malachi Tillett 15 pts. (M) Queen’s Square Anglican clipped Wesley Upper, 26-22. Queen’s Square – Raymond Gentle 9 pts; Wesley Upper – Leroy Garoy 14 pts. And (M) Belize Elementary crushed Holy Redeemer (35-13). Belize Elementary – Nathan Ford 8 pts; Holy Redeemer – Rajeeve Blades 4 pts.

In the current won-loss records: (M) Division A – Belize Elementary (5-0); St. John Vianney (3-2); St. John’s Primary (2-2); Holy Redeemer (1-1); Salvation Army (1-3); and Trinity Methodist (0-4). (M) Division B – St. Martin De Porres (5-0); All Saints Anglican (4-2); St. Mary’s (3-1); Queen’s Square Anglican (3-2); St. Ignatius (2-3); Wesley Upper (1-4); and James Garbutt SDA (0-6).

Remaining games for this week:

Wednesday, June 12

1:15 p.m. – (F) St. Martin De Porres vs Holy Redeemer

1:40 p.m. – (M) Salvation Army vs Holy Redeemer

2:10 p.m. – (M) St. Mary’s vs Queen’s Square Anglican

2:40 p.m. – (M) Wesley Upper vs St. Ignatius

Thursday, June 13

1:15 p.m. – (F) Holy Redeemer vs Trinity Methodist

1:40 p.m. – (M) Holy Redeemer vs Trinity Methodist

Friday, June 14

1:15 p.m. – (M) Holy Redeemer vs St. John’s Primary

1:40 p.m. – (M) St. Mary’s vs St. Martin De Porres

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle of National Sports Council)