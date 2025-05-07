Chester moves on. New sheriff in town.

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 2, 2025

Well-known attorney, Norman Rodriguez has been ordered by the General Legal Council to compensate a client after the Council ruled that he was guilty of professional misconduct.

The Council issued the order for Rodriguez to refund the former client after a ruling that he failed to act on her case for more than four years. The complaint was made by Bobbie Cain, who claims that she hired Rodriguez in 2024 to pursue a civil claim against a contractor, but said he failed to file the claim or respond to her repeated messages.

The Council found the delay “inexcusable and deplorable,” stressing that Rodriguez ignored multiple opportunities to redeem himself after Cain gave him a second chance and withdrew an earlier refund request.

Rodriguez argued against the decision, and accused the Council’s attorney of denying him a fair hearing; but the Council rejected his arguments. Additionally, they noted that he failed to uphold the professional standards of trust, promptness, and integrity expected of attorneys.

As a result, Rodriguez was fined 10,000—$5,000 of which is to be paid directly to Cain, including a full refund of $3,000, which she initially paid him.

If Rodriguez doesn’t comply with the payment order by May 21, he will be suspended from practicing law until payment is confirmed.