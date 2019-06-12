PSE results 2019

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 10, 2019– The 2019 Primary School Examination (PSE) results are in, and on Monday, the Ministry of Education took the opportunity to congratulate all top-performing students and published the official results of the top twenty-five scorers for this year’s exams.

Participating students were identified and ranked based on their cumulative scores calculated by adding the scores of all four exams, which together yielded a total maximum score of four hundred points (400). From the Cayo district, Ms. Jasmine Espat, representing St. Andrew Anglican Primary School, attained the highest cumulative score countrywide with three hundred and eighty six (386) out of a possible 400.

Following closely behind and representing the Belize District is Ms. Ann Elyse Fleser-Perdue from La Isla Bonita Primary School with a score of three hundred and eighty (380) followed by Ms. Jasmine Faber with a score of three hundred and seventy nine (379) from St. Peter Claver Primary School in the Toledo District. Ranking 4th was also a student of St. Peter Claver Primary, Mr. Kyrun Supaul, with a score of three hundred and seventy seven (377).

The 5th place student also represented rural Belize from the Cayo District: Ms. Emeleigh Kib from Faith Nazarene High School received a score of three hundred and seventy six (376). Ms. Leah Martinez from the Hummingbird Elementary School was the highest-ranking city representative with a score of three hundred and seventy five. She had the same ranking as Ms. Ayana Campos and Mr. Bryce Steuer from La Immculada RC Primary and Toledo Christian Academy Primary School respectively, who also scored 375 points.

There was definitely a tight competition this year, as there were three tied scores for 6th place, two for seventh, two for 8th, five for 9th, three for 10th, four for 11th and four for 12th. Among the top twenty-five scoring students in the country, the lowest scores were three hundred and sixty nine (369).

The Belize district had the most representatives in the top twenty-five scorers, with eleven students representing the district.

These students were followed by pupils of the Cayo district, from which there are six scorers in the top twenty-five, and Orange Walk and Toledo, both with five scorers. Notably, over 70% of students performed at, or above, the adequate level of grade D (or better) in the English exams.

Mathematics remains as one of the more challenging of the four subjects, however, as 55% of students received an adequate-level score, or higher. Improvements can be seen, through, in the percentage of inadequate scores (E range of 45% or below), as the numbers have reduced from 49% to 45% since last year.

In the Science section of the exam, the number of students receiving an adequate score fell substantially from 60% to 46%. Most students, however, performed at a satisfactory level for Social Studies, as half of the students scored above 66%. 20% of the students scored an A, placing them in excellent standing for this year’s exam.