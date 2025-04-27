Derrick Chavarria wins 3rd annual Easter Monday race

27.8 C
Punta rock artist “Concego” dies in motorcycle accident

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 25, 2025

Popular punta rock artist, Concego, 35, who was involved in a motorcycle accident on the Hummingbird Highway on Thursday, April 17, died several days later at the hospital.

Concego, whose real name is Deon Ogaldez, and who was a native of Hopkins Village, Stann Creek District, was riding a motorcycle on the Hummingbird Highway near Armenia Village sometime around 1:00 p.m. on Holy Thursday when he reportedly attempted to overtake a vehicle and collided with a van being driven by Luis Esquivel.

Ogaldez fell onto the pavement due to the impact of the collision and suffered severe bodily injuries. He was transported to the Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan for treatment; however, he passed away on Sunday, April 20.

Concego’s music began to trend in Belize’s music industry in the 2000s with hits such as “Namole” and “Sufrida,” and he made a name for himself with his lively performances. He also had performed in other countries such as Mexico, Guatemala, and the US, making him an international star.

His death caused tremors of shock on the local music scene and saddened a number of local musicians. A few of them spoke to XTV and remembered Concego the musician.

“He was always a person who brought the ‘A’ game in whatever he did, and this was what made him so special,” said TR Shine. “I remember the last session with him. I remember just saying one word in a chant, and Concego just repeated it back, and ran with it easily, so when you get behind the mic, that bam bam bam, it’s finished, you know. And that’s what makes him talented and exuberant,” he added.

“Hihn da mi my breda. Sometimes yo find family eena house; but sometimes yo find real family outta road; and [hihn] da mi my real breda, genuine breda. There’s nobody like Concego, who had ih own style. This man mi different. Hihn da neva Supa G, or anyone ah dehn dudes; hihn da mi Concego,” said Ronald C.

A funeral date has yet to be announced.

