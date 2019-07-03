PUP surges ahead in village council elections

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 1, 2019– The second round of village council elections took place yesterday, Sunday, June 30. Voting took place in 46 villages and the Opposition, the People’s United Party, today in a press release said that it is leading so far in the village council elections. Last Sunday, June 23, thirty-five villages held elections.

Villages which held elections yesterday in the second round are as follows: 8 in the Corozal District, 2 in the Orange Walk district, 6 in the Belize district, 6 in Cayo, 7 in the Stann Creek district and 17 in Toledo.

In the 8 villages in the Corozal District which held elections yesterday, the governing United Democratic Party won all 8 village councils.

In the two elections held in Orange Walk, the UDP and the PUP came out winning one each

Six villages in the Belize District held elections and the PUP won in five of those villages, with one village selecting an independent council. The UDP failed to win any village council in the Belize District yesterday.

In the Cayo District, there were six village council elections, and the PUP won 5 while 1 village went independent.

There were 7 elections in the Stann Creek District and the PUP picked up 4 village councils, while the UDP had 3 victories.

The Toledo District had 17 village council elections and the UDP won in 6 villages while the PUP won 8 and the remaining 3 villages went independent.

In total, in the second round of the village council elections, 132 UDP candidates were elected, while the PUP surged ahead, with 155 of its candidates being elected, and the remaining 35 candidates who were elected were independent.

The third round of the village council elections takes place next Sunday, July 7.