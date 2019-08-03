Rafael Usher, 27, survives gun attack on Arlington Avenue

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 1, 2019– Rafael Usher, 27, of Arlington Drive, is in a critical but stable condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, with gunshot injuries to his body. He suffered gunshots in the left thigh, in the right buttocks, and in the left side of the abdomen, and had been rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Information to us is that at about 9:00 last night, Usher was on his way home and was walking on Central American Boulevard into Arlington Drive when two men riding on a motorcycle drove past him and the motorcycle stopped at a short distance in front of him.

One of the men, who was armed with a gun, fired multiple times at him, and the two men then drove away.

During the weekly police press brief held this morning at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo said that Usher was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Police will look at footage recorded by security cameras in the area to identify the attackers.

Information to us is that the man who shot Usher owed him and his friend money for fixing a motorbike, and he did not want to pay the bill.