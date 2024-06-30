HelpAge Belize City holds Arts & Craft Expo

Photo: Tropical Weather Outlook

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 27, 2024

Residents of Belize are being advised to prepare for more rain in the coming days as weather systems in the Caribbean continue to develop. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, the region is expected to see high levels of rainfall due to a broad area of low pressure and tropical waves.

The National Hurricane Center reports that the broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea is currently causing widespread but disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is moving west-northwestward at approximately 15 miles per hour.

While the immediate formation chances of this system into a more organized tropical storm are low, there is still a possibility of development over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

The NHC has assigned this system a 10% chance of formation within the next 48 hours, and a 30% chance over the next seven days.

Simultaneously, another tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is also producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The environmental conditions are predicted to be favorable for development, and it is anticipated that this system will form into a tropical depression or tropical storm by the weekend as it moves westward at 15 to 20 miles per hour.

This system has a 60% chance of formation within the next 48 hours and an 80% chance over the next seven days. This wave is expected to develop further as it approaches the Windward Islands.

The Belize Meteorological Service (NMS) has been closely monitoring these developments, and has urged the public to be vigilant.

“Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall over Belize this coming weekend. The NMS will continue to monitor this system closely and update the public of any development,” they informed.

Already, as of Wednesday of this week, rainfall has been affecting the southern areas as well as the central coast areas. Punta Gorda, in particular, recorded a total of 2.07 inches, while the northern and western parts remained the driest with only 10 mm of rain.

However, the NMS is forecasting high amounts of rain for the northern and central coastal areas of up to 4 to 6 inches, from today Thursday, June 27, up to Sunday, June 30.

The potential for heavy rainfall can also lead to flooding, particularly in low-lying and coastal areas.