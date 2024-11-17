Integrating the teaching of the Garifuna language in schools

Photo: Armando Tyler Coc, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 14, 2024

Armando Tyler Coc, a 21-year-old man from Red Bank Village, Stann Creek District, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Wilmer Alexander Che, 29, a resident of the same village, whose body was found on Tuesday, October 29, at the village’s dump site.

When Che was found, he was shirtless and was lying in a face-up position. Police observed multiple stab wounds to his body and a slash to his throat, which has led them to suspect that he was murdered somewhere else the night before and placed at the location.

According to Che’s relatives, he was well-known in the community and was not known for causing trouble. They said that he was a special needs individual, and he wandered around often.