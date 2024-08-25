New record second payment for cañeros in the north

26 C
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Kenroy Cal, charged with rape

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 22, 2024

The chairman of the village council of Red Bank in the Stann Creek District, 24-year-old Kenroy Cal, has been charged with the crime of rape, after being accused of raping a 21-year-old female from Independence Village.

It has been reported that on Sunday, August 18, sometime after 3:30 a.m., the victim was allegedly taken by Cal to a dark building behind Delicious Restaurant in Santa Cruz Village and forced to have sexual intercourse against her will. Further reports mentioned that Cal touched the victim inappropriately and threatened to harm her if she made a sound, while a friend of his – 21-year-old Ralph Acal – stood guard at the entrance door.

Cal allegedly stripped her of her clothing, turned her around, and began to forcibly have sexual intercourse with the victim. However, she managed to escape by pushing him away, gathering her clothing, and hopping over a fence.

The female reported the incident to the Santa Cruz Police Station, where a medical examination was conducted on her and bruises were found on her thigh and stomach.

On Monday, August 19, Cal was charged with rape, and Acal was charged with abetment to commit rape.

Cal also holds the position of CARICOM Youth Ambassador.

