BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 13, 2025

Vehicle drivers who have to enter Belize City on the Philip Goldson Highway (PGH) each morning may be inconvenienced a few more days with traffic diversions through Coney Drive, but most will be welcoming the long overdue repairs to the terrible stretch of the highway near the northern entrance to the city. A release yesterday from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development & Housing (MIDH) advised that the PGH from “Rotary Roundabout to Belcan Flag Roundabout” will be closed from today, February 13, until Sunday, February 16, and explained that the “closure is necessary for the application of hot-mix asphalt concrete road pavement.”

Preliminary works to prepare that same stretch of the highway have caused periodic closure over the past week, resulting in much frustration for road users.

The present closure is only affecting “the two right-hand lanes when driving toward the Belcan Flag Roundabout.”

The release did not specify when the two left-hand outgoing lanes on that section of the highway will be addressed, or the other subpar stretch between the Rotary Roundabout and Shell Roundabout.

The release also advised the public that “these times are subject to change based on weather conditions.”