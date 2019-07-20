Roderick Elijio, 57, ITVET instructor, dies in traffic accident

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 18. 2019– At about 2:30 this morning, Roderick Elijio, 57, was driving towards Belize City from Orange Walk when he lost control of his pickup, ran off the road and slammed into a tree, causing him to suffer massive head and body injuries. He died on the scene.

Police said that on arrival at Mile 22 on the Philip Goldson Highway, they saw an Orange Nissan Frontier pickup on the right side of the highway, facing the direction of Belize City, and saw the driver motionless inside the vehicle, behind the steering wheel.

The driver was identified as Roderick Elijio of Kraal Road, Belize City. He was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was officially declared dead.

Relatives who saw the vehicle said that the pickup is a brand new vehicle he bought in 2017, and it is in good condition, but the air bag did not activate, and there was no frontal damage to the vehicle, except that the side of the vehicle was damaged.

The family member also said that Elijio had a cut over his eyebrow and nose, but the injuries were not severe. They believed that he suffered a heart attack.

The death of Roderick Elijio is yet another devastating event for his family. On Monday, June 4, his wife, Matron Augustina Elijio, was stabbed to the abdomen and chest by Collin Francis, a mental patient, while she was treating a patient at the Mental Health Unit at the Port Loyola Poly Clinic.

Matron Elijio was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial hospital in a critical condition. She survived, however, and is recovering, but now, her husband is dead.

On his Facebook, Roderick Elijio said that he is a skills training instructor at Institute of Technical And Vocational Education And Training ( ITVET), the holder of B.Ed Educational Administration from the University of the West Indies; also the holder of a Certificate in Public Administration from University of the West Indies, and studied at the Belize Technical College. He lives in Belize City, originally from Dangriga Town, and is married to Augustina Elijio.”

Family and friends are still shocked, and reeling from the sudden death. On Facebook, Marie Sabal, his cousin, said “Am so heartbroken. My beloved cousin, Roderick Elijio, you left us all in shock. Me and you were hanging out on Tuesday and today, Thursday, you’re no longer with us. Gone too soon. Sleep on, Cuz, until we meet again.

Delcia Elijio Ciego said, “I’m speechless, still in shock. I saw you Tuesday; we were discussing and laughing. It’s unbelievable. I’m going to miss your infectious smile. There was never a dull moment with you.”

Those who know him said that Elijio was warm and friendly. He was a family man, a teacher, a constructor and a contractor, and was always willing to give advice.

Elijio is survived by Augustina, his wife of 30 years, his children, including Doctor Roderick Elijio, Jr.; brother Catharino, Jr.; Ann, Verna and Therese, among others. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.

At his school, the Institute of Technical, Vocational and Educational Training ( ITVET), he will be truly missed.

At press time tonight more condolences were being written to him, among which is, “I got to know him when he was in the BDF. A very friendly and mannerly person, always laughing. It is so sad indeed.”

William Dawson wrote, “Lord give me strength, I can’t believe this. My first mentor when I began to teach, who became my big brother. All the memories are crashing down on me. Somebody, please tell me it’s not true. Roderick Elijio, love and respect for ever, my general. RIP.”