Handmade by Belize

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 20, 2025

Who in the football, softball, basketball, whatever sporting arena in Belize City from the 1970s onwards, did not know “Lash” from the Rogers Stadium sports and culture club base? Whether as a player, or as an outspoken fan, as friend or foe, Lash brought his enthusiasm, joy and intensity to the game and made the contests more exciting. A real sportsman, he was; no fear, no grudges. The younger brother of the late softball Hall of Famer, Patricia “Pat” Bennett, and the older brother of 1970s star football player and erstwhile softball coach, Leslie “Tucumcari” Rogers, Errol “Lash” Bennett was laid to rest today following funeral services at Wesley Methodist Church in Belize City. Lash had celebrated his 70th birthday on January 19 of this year, and transitioned from this life on Wednesday, February 12.

Our sincere condolences to our Charger teammate, Leslie Rogers, and his other relatives and friends. Rest in peace, brother Errol “Lash” Bennett!