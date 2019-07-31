Roy Pott, 27, dies in freak accident

CARMELITA, Orange Walk District, Mon. July 29, 2019– A freak accident that occurred in Carmelita at about 4:30 Saturday evening claimed the life of Roy Pott, 27, a laborer of Caledonia, Corozal District. Pott was working in an underground water reservoir that was being constructed in Carmelita when a portion of the reservoir collapsed on him, causing him to fall into the deep hole.

Pott was retrieved from under the construction material, but he had suffered massive head and body injuries. He was rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter.