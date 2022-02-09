74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Sailboat runs aground on Lighthouse Reef

The Jolie Brise II

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Feb. 4, 2022– The Belize Coast Guard’s (BCG) search and rescue team rescued two Canadian nationals this past Thursday, after their sailing vessel, the Jolie Brise II, ran aground on Lighthouse Reef. According to a press release from the Coast Guard, the search and rescue team responded to a distress call which led them to an area about two nautical miles south of Hat Caye at Lighthouse Reef. There, at around 10:12 p.m., they found the eleven-meter-long sailboat along with its two occupants. The vessel reportedly had about two feet of water in its cabin.

The two Canadians were taken to Half Moon Caye for assistance and later to Belize City, where the Belize Port Authority, the Police Department, the Immigration Department, the Department of Environment, and the Health Department took over the case.

“On Friday 4, February at 6:10 a.m., Coast Guard and Belize Audubon Society conducted an initial assessment on the extent of the damage to the reef and vessel,” stated the press release. Based on its assessment, the Coast Guard determined that a salvage operation will be required in order to move the sailing vessel. The operation will be led by the Department of Environment and the Belize Port Authority.

Working closely alongside the Coast Guard during the rescue were rangers from the Belize Audubon Society. Both the rangers and the Coast Guard provided security for the night while the rescued Canadians received assistance on Half Moon Caye, and they continue to maintain security presence for the vessel until it can be moved. The Coast Guard has indicated that they look forward to future joint operations with the rangers.

