Salesman shot and thrown out of truck

BELIZE DISTRICT, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021– On Wednesday afternoon, police found the body of 47-year-old Michael Escalante lying on the roadside between Miles 33 and 34 on the George Price Highway. Escalante, a resident of Orange Walk and salesperson for Vegas Imports, was apparently ambushed and shot in his vehicle, then was thrown from his red Wingle pickup truck and left for dead on the roadside. Police are currently trying to recover the vehicle and hopefully the perpetrator of the broad-daylight murder.

Initial reports are that Escalante’s body was found with gunshot wounds on the roadside near Mahogany Heights village and that his truck was stolen. Police are currently trying to piece together the sequence of events, which seems to be a robbery-turned-murder.

In December of last year, Escalante was also robbed of $18,000, a firearm and his truck, the same red Wingle which was stolen in this recent incident. Following that incident, police had recovered the truck.

We will have more on this story as the police investigation continues.