Belize starts 16 Days of Activism

San Pedro woman charged for arson

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Fri. Nov. 22, 2024

A woman from San Pedro Town who police believe set a fire that eventually consumed a number of buildings on Tuesday, November 19, has been charged with arson.

The flames erupted around 2:30 p.m. that day in the San Pablo area of the island near the Ambergris Caye Stadium. Among the buildings destroyed were a two-story home, a four-bedroom house, and a small shop with a bedroom—with total damages estimated at $200,000.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the flames had already spread and the homes were unsalvageable. The National Fire Service confirmed that the fire started in a structure belonging to 47-year-old Sandra Catzim, and that someone intentionally started the blaze, which then spread to the other buildings.

Photo: Isela Catzim, charged

Following an investigation, police arrested 28-year-old Isela Catzim, the daughter of Sandra Catzim. She was charged with five counts of arson. According to information received by Amandala, the accused started the fire after having an argument with her mother, Sandra Catzim.

