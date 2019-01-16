Secondary school football in Dangriga

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Jan. 14, 2019– The Dangriga Zone Secondary School Football Tournament continued today at Carl Ramos Stadium, hosted by Dellile Academy. In Females result, Ecumenical won over Dellile, 2 goals to 1. The goal scorers for Ecumenical were Jessie McLaughlin and Shendra Casimiro; while Dellile’s only goal was by Tarin Arnold from the penalty spot. In the Males match-up, Dellile vs Ecumenical ended up in a 3 to 3 tie. Goal scorers for Dellile were Timothy Esterio with 2 goals, and Ebeemie Lewis got the other; for Ecumenical, it was Zion Lorenzo with 2 goals, and Haydian Nunez hit the other goal.

The tournament continues this Wednesday, when it will be Ecumenical as the host school. At 2:00 p.m., game 2 from the female series will be Dellile Academy vs Ecumenical; and in the male match-up at 3:30 p.m., it will be Ecumenical vs ANRI.