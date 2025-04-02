Inflation rate at 1.6% – SIB reports

Santiago Garcia, deceased

by Charles Gladden

POMONA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Mar. 31, 2025

Police are investigating the death of a Stann Creek Valley man who was reportedly fatally stabbed on Sunday, March 30.

According to reports, around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, 20-year-old Santiago Garcia of Pomona Village went to the home of Kenroy Smith along with his stepfather, Jason Sharp, to purchase some marijuana.

While at Smith’s residence, an argument erupted between Smith and Garcia, and during that argument Smith pulled out a knife and stabbed Garcia and Sharp.

Smith took both wounded men to the Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga Town, where Garcia was pronounced dead, while Sharp was treated. Smith later surrendered himself to police.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told local reporters that a file containing the details of the case has been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryl-Lynn Vidal, who will determine whether any charges will be brought against Smith.