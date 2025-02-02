Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 1:39 PM

I have lived long enough not to be surprised at hardly anything these days! I was surprised when Pol Pot of Cambodia rid his country of almost all intellectuals; and by intellectuals, I mean anyone who could read or write or wore glasses or drove a cab. He killed about 2 million of his own to cleanse his country of Western influences. I was surprised at how easily the Soviet Union collapsed under the weight of its own self-destructive policies. I was surprised at how Vietnam turned around and welcomed back their former enemies with open arms into their country. I was amazed that Charles preferred Camilla over Diana! I was surprised at how quickly Belize changed demographically! I was surprised at all a phone can now be used for. I was even surprised at how quickly time and age announced their presence, while deceiving us into believing that we were immortal! Wat a ting.

As I have watched the Crimson King’s return to Washington (and he does believe that he is a king, by the way), as I have watched all the absolutely unqualified men and women he has selected to represent the various segments of the bureaucracies in America, that surprise once again comes to the fore. Every single one of these clowns is beholden to him, not to the Constitution or the country or to law and order. They have no backbones, or moral compass; they are all afflicted with the Jim Jones syndrome: drink the Kool-aid or else!

Marco Rubio, who once had some principles, has abandoned them for the greater glory of serving his lord and master, Ukraine be damned! Hegseth, Kennedy, and the woman who shoots dogs, all totally unqualified to be Secretaries of whatchamacallit. Patel, Trump’s lapdog for the CIA; Tulsi Gabbard, for National Security; who are these people?

People like to compare Trump to Hitler or Mussolini; I don’t agree. I think the only comparison is to Henry VIII! He wants to be surrounded and insulated by Yes men and women, period. He courts the insecure and the unwashed and those who need validation. He surrounds himself with acolytes who worship, or pretend to worship him. People like Elon Musk, a wannabe Nazi who gives the “Sieg Heil” salute at Trump rallies, not once, but twice, with nary an objection from anyone present at those rallies!

The Republican House is in his pocket, and so are most Republicans in the Senate! They have forgotten the face of their fathers, (I’m quoting from Stephen King’s Dark Tower series). These politicians don’t represent their constituents; they are there to bend the knees to an unstable, vindictive, petty, crooked and crass carnival barker, who couldn’t care less about anyone or anything else but himself! A man who has to be in the news cycle 24/7. So insecure that he even refers to himself as “sir”! Wat a ting, again!

We are in for the ride of our lives! We will experience brutality, lack of compassion and common sense, and become more of a laughingstock and a disappointment to the rest of the world. Elections have consequences; the choice the voters have made in the last election will reverberate like an asteroid hitting earth. It won’t end with Trump’s departure in 4 years. We will live to regret putting our fates in the little hands of an unstable genius for a very long time, in my opinion! In the meantime, we will deserve “all the unhealthy and o’er darkened ways made for our searching”, to quote Keats!

So, buckle up those seatbelts, and get ready to be surprised. Send in the clowns!

“Don’t you love farce?

My fault, I fear

I thought you’d want what I want

Sorry, my dear!

But where are the clowns?

Send in the clowns

Don’t bother, they’re here.” – Stephen Sondheim

Glen