Senior Superintendent Howell Gillett served with NIP for traffic accident

Acting Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, has confirmed that Senior Superintendent of Police, Howell Gillett, the Commander of Eastern Division South Side, has been served with a notice of intended prosecution (NIP) for his involvement in a traffic accident which occurred in Camalote Village on Sunday morning, December 23.

ACP Williams made the remarks at a police press briefing on Monday, December 24.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours, when Gillett’s Toyota Hilux pickup truck hit a Wingle pickup truck that was parked on the side of the road. After hitting the Wingle, Gillett did not stop.

The owner of the Wingle, Sheriane Mas, 26, was attending a Christmas function nearby, and she heard the noise created by the collision. When Mas and her family came outside they observed the damage to the Wingle and saw a black pickup truck leaving the scene.

ACP Williams told the media, “They observed a black Hilux going up the highway. The Hilux was followed by two individuals who were at the social gathering, and it took them to the home of Mr. Howell Gillett. Reaching the home, Mr. Gillett alighted the vehicle. They spoke with him and he informed them that his vehicle was insured comprehensive and that the insurance would take care of the matter. The information was brought to my attention and I directed the police to ensure that all the formalities in respect of a traffic accident are complied with. That was done. In other words, Mr. Gillett gave a urine sample and he was also issued with a notice of intended prosecution in respect of the accident and the matter is currently being investigated.”

As noted by Williams, Gillett provided police with a urine sample.