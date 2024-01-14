Sergio Chuc re-elected as FFB president

Photo: (l-r) Sergio Chuc, re-elected president of the Football Federation of Belize and Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Jan. 9, 2024

During the 18th Ordinary Congress of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB), which was held on Saturday in San Ignacio Town, in the Cayo District, Sergio Chuc was re-elected to serve as president of the FFB.

Chuc, who was uncontested, received 17 of 19 votes (while the other two votes were spoiled), and will be serving for the third time as president.

After learning of Chuc’s re-election, the president of CONCACAF, Victor Montagliani stated in his congratulatory remarks, “This re-election represents the hard work, commitment and determination, and passion that you have [shown] throughout your time as president.” Montagliani further said, “Your re-election demonstrates the trust and confidence that everyone has in you, including your CONCACAF family, and I have no doubt you will continue to make valuable contributions towards the development of football in your federation.”

President Chuc said to Amandala, “I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust and confidence shown in me. This re-election represents not only a personal achievement but also a renewed commitment to the development and growth of football in Belize.” He further mentioned, “I am excited to continue the work we’ve started, focusing on grassroots development, enhancing our national teams, and strengthening our football infrastructure.”

Other elected members of the FFB executive included: vice president – Onan McLean; woman member – Mrs. Jacqueline Pelayo; member – Shane Orio; and member – Marlon Kuylen.

Chuc will hold the position for the term 2024 – 2027.