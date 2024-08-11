The legal age of marriage to go up to 18

Photo: Coast guard and dive crew attending to injured girl

A 15-year-old tourist from the United States was bitten on the leg by a shark, but officials are being tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO TOWN, Ambergris Caye, Wed. Aug. 7, 2024

An American girl on a visit to the country was the victim of a shark attack while in Belizean waters between Hot Caye and Halfmoon Caye on Tuesday, August 6.

The Belize Coast Guard reported that the attack took place around 11:30 a.m., after the victim – 15-year-old Sofia Carlson – had completed a dive with the Belize Dive Pro company from San Pedro Town. According to the report, the boat captain said that Carlson had re-entered the water after her dive when she was attacked.

The boat’s crew and passengers quickly headed to the Coast Guard Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Calabash Caye. From there, Coast Guard members and personnel from the Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association (TASA) provided medical assistance and support to the remaining guests.

Carlson, her mother, and a dive guide were then airlifted to the Belize Healthcare Partners in Belize City.

Amandala contacted the Belize Dive Pro to find out whether the victim was wearing any diving gear when she reentered the water and to ask a few other questions. However, they were tight-lipped about the matter and referred our questions to the Belize Tourism Board (BTB).

Attempts were made to contact the BTB, but to no avail. Hon. Andre Perez, area representative of San Pedro Town, however, assured reporters that the incident was an isolated one.

“It was an unfortunate situation. I want to say that this is perhaps the first time that we recorded an attack as such that occurred yesterday. We’re saddened about it, but I want to highlight that this is very rare, and I don’t think this is the time to say we won’t go swimming again. There must be some other reason for what had happened, but it’s too early,” he said.

Minister Perez expressed his view that everyone handled the situation well, except for some media entities that shared disturbing images via social media of the victim’s wounded leg and of the victim strapped to a trauma board.

“I think that the responsibility of the media is important, because we’re talking about a family that is hurt right now, and you don’t want to add any more injury to them. I think that is a disservice. I stand here condemning it in the strongest of terms to share all those graphics inconsiderately,” continued the minister.

While the severity of Carlson’s leg injury is yet to be determined, Minister Perez stressed the fact that such an incident is a rare occurrence.

“There’s nothing, I believe there’s nothing to be worrying about, to be scared or something, whatever. We’re safe. Something happened, but it’s a very isolated case. I continue to say that this is a very isolated case,” he said.