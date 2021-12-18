74 F
Belize City
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Shopkeeper killed in Honey Camp

ORANGE WALK, Thurs. Dec. 16, 2021– A 48-year-old man was stabbed to death sometime last night in the Honey Camp area of the Orange Walk District. Angel Valentin Gongora, a Belizean shopkeeper, was found lying face- down in a pool of blood, with multiple apparent stab wounds to his body. He was rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police are now awaiting the results of a postmortem examination on his body.

Police have not yet indicated to the public whether they have detained any suspects in connection with this recent homicide; neither have they announced whether they have any idea what was the motive for the brutal crime.

According to reports, Gongora had a small shop in the area where the killing took place, and a customer who arrived at the shop saw that his door was slightly opened. After reportedly making a check, the customer saw Gongora lying inside the cement bungalow structure, and promptly notified police, who arrived on the scene a little after 9:00 last night.

Unconfirmed reports are that there were as many as 5 stab wounds on Gongora’s body. Police are investigating.

