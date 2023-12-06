23.9 C
Silk Grass burglar sentenced to life for murder

By Deshan Swasey

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Mon. Dec. 4, 2023

Enrique Depaz, a resident of Silk Grass Village who was convicted for the murder of Harrison Bowers, 52, was sentenced to life imprisonment today by Justice Antoinette Moore. She stipulated that he will be eligible for parole after he has served 23 years, and she subtracted 6 years, which was the time he spent on remand, from his sentence, so Depaz will be eligible for parole after he has served 17 years.

The incident occurred on February 21, 2016, in Silk Grass. Bowers left his home at about 9:15 a.m., and while he was gone Depaz burglarized his home.

Depaz thought he had enough time to ransack the house, but Bowers returned shortly after he left and he surprised Depaz, who stabbed him several times in his chest with a knife.

Bowers was taken to Southern Regional Hospital, and he was later transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on February 27, 2016.

Initially, Depaz was charged with attempted murder and dangerous harm. But when Bowers died, the charge of attempted murder was upgraded to murder.

Depaz was represented by attorney Aaron Tillett, while the Crown was represented by Senior Crown Counsel Javier Chan.

