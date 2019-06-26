Smart Mundialito weekend results from the MCC

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 24,2019– There is only one more week to go in the single round-robin regular season of the Smart 13 & Under Mundialito 2018-2019 Closing Season at the MCC Grounds.

All 12 teams were scheduled for action on Saturday, June 22, but there was one “no show.”

In the scheduled game 1, Reality Youth won by default over Atletico Minero.

Game 2 was a 1-1 draw between Brown Bombers and Elite Jr. Renan Blake scored for Brown Bombers, and Norman Munoz tallied for Elite Jr.

In game 3, City Boys bombed Berger United, 9-0, with 3 goals from Tom Moguel, 2 from Shemar Thomas, and 1 apiece from Esmond Sanker, Calvin Thurton, Michael Martinez and Ajahne Moguel.

Two warriors tangled in a close encounter in game 4, as Ladyville Warriors edged Warriors FC, 2-1, with Antwan McKay netting both goals for Ladyville Warriors, while Kevin Garay got the lone goal for Warriors FC.

In game 5, Kenroy Leonard scored the only goal, to give Heights FC the 1-nil win over Sampson Academy.

And in game 6, Ladyville Rising Stars rolled over Belize United, 8-1, with 3 goals from Kenrick Gordon, 2 from Kefari Pollard, and 1 each from Marvin Card, Daejon Jones and Khylee Stevens; while Erwin Sosa scored the only goal for Belize United.

The last regular season games:

Saturday, June 29

10:00 a.m. – (Field #1) Belize United vs Berger United MHJ

10:00 a.m. – (Field #2) Reality Youth vs Ladyville Rising Stars

11:00 a.m. – (Field #1) Sampson Academy vs Ladyville Warriors

11:00 a.m. – (Field #2) Atletico Minero vs Brown Bombers

12:00 noon – (Field #1) Carlston (Elite) vs Warriors FC

12:00 noon – (Field #2) Heights FC vs City Boys