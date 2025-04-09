Gales Point Manatee Preschool and Primary School rehabilitation

Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 5:31 AM

For those of us approaching the clearing at the end of the path (Stephen King’s version of dying), we look for some rationale to justify the lives we’ve lived, and for the reward of afterlife that most of us think lies ahead. It is said that, like our knowledge of the universe, which is about 15%, we only use a small percentage of our brain power. Some scientists claim we only use 10%, but that is strongly disputed, although not unproven. It is my opinion only, that because of our stunted mind growth, we cede our independence to religion, a crutch to excuse us from determining our fate and faith.

A friend sent me a podcast today from noted author and religion historian, Elaine Pagels. Her bestseller, The Gnostic Gospels (1979), examines the division in the early Christian church. The four main parts of the New Testament canon are the Gospels (of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John), The Acts of the Apostles, the Epistles, and the Book of Revelation. Two of those books tell of the Immaculate Conception — the virgin birth, while the other two tell of Jesus being one of many children conceived by Mary, with no mention of whom the father or fathers were. There were many speculations, including a Roman soldier, but who knows?

Elaine Pagels spoke of how, through Billy Graham’s eloquence and power, she became a Christian, for about 10 minutes. She had lost a friend, and a fellow church member asked her if the person was born again. She replied, no, he was Jewish; to which this person said, “Well, then, he’s going to hell.” That was when she knew that religion wasn’t for her.

When I say that I’m spiritual, it has nothing to do with religion. I commune with nature, with the beauty that surrounds us, feel empathy for my fellow beings and animals, wish for a better world, and do not hope for the worst for anyone, not even for Donald Trump. My spirituality makes me want to protect the weak, children who are abused, or living in fear from war or gangs or starvation or homelessness, from any harm that would interrupt their innocence.

I believe that when one is spiritual, one has both good and evil inside themselves. I believe that if there is a being that created us, it gives us life; and whatever happens, happens. I don’t believe in the devil or saints or angels; I don’t believe in an afterlife. Sometimes I feel guilty for my lack of faith. I still speak to a God that I don’t know exists, because, like everyone else, I need to know that I’m not responsible for myself and my life, even if I know deep down that I am. We need someone or something else to carry the burden of our existence. This is how I feel and what I think; but again, who knows?

Listen, we live in a time of uncertainty, of division and hate and selfishness and cruelty, like life was back in the Dark Ages and into the Middle Ages. We need respite from the never-ending havoc that envelopes us. I believe that is where spirituality is needed, not religion. Religion teaches hate and division, and that is a fact. In my opinion, we have to face the reality that it is up to us to find our own path to enlightenment, not salvation; that’s one of those words that mean nothing—salvation. To me, it’s intended for a chosen few, and not for the masses.

In the end, maybe I will burn in hell; or, maybe I will be fertilizing some tropical fruit tree. I hope it’s the latter. To be of use after I’ve had the time of my life. I have been blessed with good health, a wonderful family and friends. I don’t think that I will ever ask the question, is that all there is? I hope that it is all there is. The heavens are polluted, and hell is what we are living in right now!

Boy, if I am wrong, I’ll be barbecued for eternity. Wat a ting!

Glen