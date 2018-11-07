Subscribe to our Rss

Sr. Supt. Howell Gillett’s home burglarized

General — 07 November 2018 — by Albert J. Ciego
Sr. Supt. Howell Gillett’s home burglarized

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 5, 2018– Thieves have burglarized the home of Senior Superintendent Howell Gillett, Commanding Officer of Eastern Division Police. The house, located on Albert Hoy Street, was broken into sometime between Friday evening and Sunday morning, and the thieves stole a flat-screen television, among other items.

When police went to Gillett’s home at about 10:30, they saw signs of forced entry into the house, and saw that several items were missing. Gillett said that the estimated value of the stolen possessions is about $3,000.

Police are viewing footage recorded by security cameras in the area, but so far no one has been arrested in connection with the burglary and the stolen items have not yet been recovered.

Related Articles

After stealing a car, Samuel August, Sr., crashed the stolen car into a backhoe Phil Staine, 46, charged with murder, found guilty of manslaughter Ryan Cole, 33, charged for robbery of Freetown Drug Store Brazen Midtown robbers caught on camera

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.