Sr. Supt. Howell Gillett’s home burglarized

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 5, 2018– Thieves have burglarized the home of Senior Superintendent Howell Gillett, Commanding Officer of Eastern Division Police. The house, located on Albert Hoy Street, was broken into sometime between Friday evening and Sunday morning, and the thieves stole a flat-screen television, among other items.

When police went to Gillett’s home at about 10:30, they saw signs of forced entry into the house, and saw that several items were missing. Gillett said that the estimated value of the stolen possessions is about $3,000.

Police are viewing footage recorded by security cameras in the area, but so far no one has been arrested in connection with the burglary and the stolen items have not yet been recovered.