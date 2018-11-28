SSBA Becol/Diginet basketball weekend stats

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, Cayo District, Sun. Nov. 25, 2018– The San Ignacio/Santa Elena Basketball Association’s (SSBA) Basketball Tournament, sponsored by Diginet and Becol, continued over the weekend with 3 games played on Friday night and 4 games on Sunday at the Sacred Heart College Auditorium, San Ignacio Town.

In game 1 on Friday, November 23, (U-13) Misfits won, 34-13, over Verdes. (Misfits – Christian Baiza 10 pts, Eli Anderson 8 pts, Marlon Peters 6 pts; Verdes – Rodolfo Hyde 11 pts). Game 2 saw (U-17) Red Hawks with the 40-33 win over Misfits. (Red Hawks – Umelo “Goodness” Henderson 16 pts, Jarrel “Beggy” Smith 8 pts, Aiden Brooks 6 pts; Misfits – Nigel Ramirez 21 pts, Rasheed Avila 6 pts). And in game 3, (Seniors) Vipers blew out OvoBz Ballers, 75-46. (Vipers – Kyron “Tut” Molina 33 pts, Joel Montejo 14 pts, and Shank Fuller 8 pts; OvoBz Ballers – Emerson “Buju” King 12 pts, Cecil “Cow” Gordon 7 pts, Dijon McNab 7 pts, and Ivan Flowers 7 pts).

In the opener on Sunday, November 25, (U-13) Rising Stars won, 35-25, over St. Andrews. (Rising Stars – Jayden Lennan 13 pts, Dian Harris 13 pts, and Ivan Flowers, Jr. 7 pts; St. Andrews – James Wilson 20 pts). In a nail-biter game 2, (U-21) Talula Ballers edged Twelve’s, 55-53. (Talula Ballers – Darnell “Shabba” Oden 20 pts, and Raheem “Rajo” Crawford 18 pts; Twelve’s – Kobi Montejo 26 pts, and Dwayne Garcia 8 pts). Game 3 was another tight contest, with (Seniors) Galen prevailing, 65-62, over One Love. (Galen – Greg Buckley 16 pts, Kevin Brown 14 pts, and Nigel Martinez & Jamal Avila with 10 pts each; One Love – Jamaal Harris 18 pts, Ryan “Mentes” Carbajal 15 pts, Elvis “Zui” Usher 13 pts, and Aaron Allison 10 pts). And in game 4, (Seniors) Solar Roots crushed Mabingwa, 74-59. (Solar Roots – Greg “Chippy” Rudon 18 pts, Emani Enriquez (15 pts, and Rupert Brown 15 pts; Mabingwa – Aniki Flores 13 pts, Tyrone Baptist 12 pts, and Linford “Muffin” Flores 10 pts).

Upcoming weekend games at Sacred Heart College Auditorium:

Friday, November 30

6:00 p.m. – (U-17) Sacred Heart College vs Young Solar Roots

7:00 p.m. – (ATLIB Female) Galen vs Sacred Heart Junior College

8:00 p.m. – (ATLIB Male) Galen vs Sacred Heart Junior College

9:00 p.m. – (Senior) Mabingwa vs Black Rose

There will be no game on Saturday and Sunday.