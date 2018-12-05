Stann Creek FA 1st Division September Season nears playoffs

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Dec. 3, 2018– The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) 1st Division September Season is nearing its top-4 playoffs. Week 10 games were played on Friday night and Sunday afternoon at the Carl Ramos Stadium.

In the opener on Friday, Pomona Impacts shut out Sarawee Strikers, 4-nil, with goals from Leonardo Valdez (38’), Raymond Peters (74’) and Floyd Tillett, Jr. (88’ & 90’). And in the nightcap, Hopkins Ibayani bombed South Side Warriors, 5-nil, with goals from Wayne Ford (28’, 42’ & 76’), Thomas Myers (88’) and Eworth Flowers (90’).

Sunday’s opener saw Pomona Impacts with a default win (3-0) over Pomona Strikers. In game 2 it was Silk Grass SG Ballers with the 5-2 win over South Side Warriors. Netting 1 apiece for Silk Grass were Nigel Elijio (3’), Zion Ramos (11’), Carlos Medina (83’), Kenyon Lewis (78’) and Erickson Clark (81’); while South Side got a goal each from Tyrone Cacho (58’) and Geovanni Cacho (85’). And in game 3, Pomona Warrios and Sampson Proper Fix played to a 4-4 draw. Shaking the net for Pomona Warriors were Kareem Haylock (42’), Lennox Castillo (58’ & 90’) and Harrison Roches, Sr. (81’); while Carlos Lino struck for all 4 goals (28’, 35’, 42’ & 47’) for Sampson Proper Fix.



Two games are scheduled for Week 11, the final regular season games:

Friday, December 7, Week 11

6:30 p.m. – Pomona Strikers vs Pomona Warriors

8:30 p.m. – Silk Grass SG Ballers vs Sarawee Strikers