74 F
Belize City
Monday, April 4, 2022
Home General Sunday Wood and Conejo sign boundary agreement
General

Sunday Wood and Conejo sign boundary agreement

This weekend, a team of powerhouse Mayan women trained in GPS and way-point mapping accompanied the leaders of Sunday Wood and Conejo to pinpoint and formally mark the boundary between the two villages, after which they signed an official treaty. 

188
Rosa Teul – resident, Conejo Creek Village

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 30, 2022– Over the weekend, the villages of Sunday Wood and Conejo signed a boundary treaty establishing the borders between those two Toledo communities in line with the Delimitation: Principles and Methodology protocol, which calls for auto-delimiting and demarcation of Maya villages in southern Belize. In February we reported on a similar inter-boundary agreement signed by four Maya villages, and over the weekend, the most recent boundary agreement between Maya villages was made possible when a team of Mayan women who received training in GPS mapping took the arduous hike to the boundary location with village leaders, and verified the line between the villages.

“Today is a historic day for me; first time see how they do the boundary signing,” said Rosa Teul, a villager from Conejo and one of the women who took the trek through the swampy jungle to pinpoint the limits. She added, “I was a part of the team that went to do the verification along with the alcalde and chairman of Conejo… [I ] went there to help them to navigate to the area where they want their boundary line; it was a challenge but it was accomplished, we went safely and we came back safely.”

 The leaders and some residents of Conejo village met in Sunday Wood, where, after negotiations and some deliberations on the boundary limits of the villages, they came to a final agreement.

Maya Choc, executive director of SATIIM, said that the leaders were impressed with the resilience of the women of the village who took a previous trek about two weeks ago and asked them to accompany them as they undertook this process.

“So the mapping is one component, but there are also the negotiations, discussions surrounding the boundary, because these are legally binding agreements that communities are entering in,” Choc said.

Choc noted that while the discussion about the boundary between the villages has been ongoing since January of this year, there were some challenges before this agreement was finalized.

Enrique Makin – 1st Alcalde, Conejo Creek Village; Maya Choc Executive Director, SATIIM and Rosendo Pau – resident, Sunday Wood Village

“There were some challenges within the two communities in terms of conflict areas, but I am very happy that both communities were about to settle that matter with the assistance of community people. We strongly believe that everything should come from the community; we’re only there to support, so when you are having conflict, it is important that you hear from others: how do you go about doing this? And also recognizing that there are times when there have to be a give and take—you lose some, but you win some as well … so I’m happy to see that the leaders were able to sort that out, not on their own. They had to go back to their community and explain to them what transpired, they had to explain their conclusion and why it is that they believe that this is the best way to go, and I think it worked out well because the community said ‘well, we accept it,’ and for that reason, we have now completed that boundary,” Choc said.

As mentioned, the agreement on village delimitation is the 5th of the 8 steps of the Delimitaton: Principles and Methodology agreed between Government of Belize representatives and the Maya communities in Toledo as part of the process that has been laid out for the implementation of the Caribbean Court of Justice’s consent order to clearly define and delimit the territories of the Maya people.

Donicio Shol, mapping expert and Land Tenure Facility Project coordinator, at the Julian Cho Society, said in a February interview that up to 22 villages have consented to auto-delimiting, adding “not to say that others are not in the process, but there are different steps.”

This signing was supported by SATIIM, and according to a representative from the Toledo Alcalde Association, is not a part of the work they lead.

Previous articleNew publishing company seeks to spark literary renaissance  
Next articleLabor shortage pushing citrus industry to the brink of crisis 

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Teen dies in 3-vehicle collision

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- Delso Antonio Alveno, 19, a resident of Orange Walk Town, lost his life on Tuesday night when the...
Read more
General

MOFA cracking down on illegal migrants/human trafficking

BELMOPAN, Tues. Mar. 29, 2022-- In today’s meeting of the Senate, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration, Hon. Eamon Courtenay addressed the...
Read more
General

Woman raising funds for sick mom dies in RTA

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 29, 2022-- A young mother of three who had been delivering tamales made by her family as part of an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Honduran Supreme Court orders extradition of former president

International
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Wed. Mar. 30, 2022-- The Supreme Court in Honduras has authorized the extradition of the country’s former president, Juan Orlando Hernández, to...
Read more

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 7 results

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- The Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) Tournament 2022 continued over the weekend with Week 7 games, which included fifteen...
Read more

Week 2 of NAWL and defending champs Jewel Fury still winless

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- Week 2 of the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2022 Opening Season is in the books, and by...
Read more

NSC Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament Week 2 update

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- While Belize City fans await the return of semipro basketball, the National Sports Council (NSC) has launched its...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

A referendum could only delay the inevitable

Editorial
Last week Krem News reported that a handful of pastors, members of the National Evangelical Association (NEAB) and Roman Catholic priest, John Robinson had...
Read more

Belize football fans, patient and long-suffering

Editorial
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 The last time Belize football fans and citizens countrywide were in a real celebratory mood for our national male team, the...
Read more

Times tough despite largest budget ever

Editorial
Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño told the nation in his 2022/2023 budget presentation to the House of Representatives last week that his government had...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are at least two generations of Belizeans, which is to say, the post-independence/television/phone generations, which would have almost no idea of what is really involved...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the COVID-19 virus broke out in March of 2020, almost two years ago, I remember thinking to myself that the only way our...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
May 29 of this year will mark the fiftieth anniversary of a major incident (or series of incidents) in Belize City which has been...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper