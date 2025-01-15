Amandala Year in Review 2024 – Part 2

27.8 C
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Survivors FC

by William Ysaguirre

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 13, 2025

The Survivors FC, Old Road Defenders and the defending CYDP Peace Cup champions – Tut Bay FC enjoyed big wins when the Belize District Football Association’s (BDFA) First Division tournament continued in its 6th week at the Marion Jones Sports Complex on Friday and Sunday evenings, January 10 & 12.

Photo: Tut Bay FC

In Game 1 on Friday, the Old Road Defenders enjoyed their first win after 3 draws, 3-2, over the Hattieville United Youth Sporting Club, with goals by Alvin Dawson (15’), Elvis Gotoy (48’) and Kenrick Timmons (63’); after Tylon Dyer (28’) and Enoch “Monster” Rhaburn (34’) had given Hattieville a 2-1 lead. The win moved Old Road out of the cellar into 5th place in the rankings with 6 pts. Hattieville finished the game with only 9 men, when Enoch Rhaburn and Trevaughn Rhaburn were ejected with 2 yellow cards each, as they sought to equalize after Old Road’s 3rd goal.

In Game 2, Friday’s nightcap, the Survivors secured their 2nd place in the rankings with 11 pts, as they drilled Caesar Ridge FC, 4-2, led by Tyrique Ciego’s brace (18’ & 39’), and Troy Augustine (34’) and Cion Augustine (83’) scored a goal apiece. Only Raheem Eagan (11’) and Devin McCaulay (50’) scored for Caesar Ridge. Caesar Ridge was reduced to 10 men when Brian Leslie was ejected with a red card just after the half-time break.

In Game 1 on Sunday, Calvin Thurton (38’) struck the winning goal to lead Tut Bay FC to their 6th win, 1-0, over the Reggae Boyz. They now top the standings with 18 pts. Tut Bay were reduced to 10 men when Orson Twist was sent off with a 2nd yellow card late in second half (82’), but held off the Reggae Boyz to secure the 1-0 win.

In Game 2, Sunday’s nightcap, Lake-I FC remained in 3rd place with 9 pts, as they frustrated the Kelly Street Bombers’ every try for a goal, holding them to a scoreless draw. The Bombers moved up to 6th place in the rankings with 5 pts.

