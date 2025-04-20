New Transport Board named

Winner (third from left) Samantha Herrera

BELIZE CITY, Sun. April 13, 2025

The Belize City Council’s 2nd Annual Hot Cross Bun & Food Festival brought together families, food lovers, and community members for a full day of Easter-themed activities, entertainment, and traditional treats at the historic Memorial Park.

A highlight of the festival was the Hot Cross Bun Competition, held at 3:00 p.m., where ten bakers showcased their best traditional Easter buns in front of a live audience and a panel of judges. Each participant presented two buns, judged on texture, taste, appearance, and size—with an expected weight of 8 ounces per bun.

Taking first place and the $500 cash prize was Samantha Herrera of The Baker’s Table, whose spiced bun wowed the judges. Herrera, who has only been making hot cross buns for two years, was shocked by the win.

“I was very surprised. I knew I was going up against people who have been making it for years, so I told myself maybe I’d come in third,” she said.

Herrera shared that her inspiration came from friends who encouraged her to join after seeing the Council’s call for entries. Her secret? A perfectly balanced blend of spices.

“Anything can look nice, but if the flavor isn’t there, then what’s the point? So, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger—when combined—I believe makes for a tasty bun,” Herrera explained.

The second-place winner was Rennel Burgos, who took home $300; and third place went to Nicole Baptist, awarded $200 for her entry.

Competition Judging

Judging duties were carried out by Councillor Stephanne Hamilton, Councillor Evan Thompson, and Mrs. Karla Turton, a professional baker.

Beyond the bun battle, the festival offered live worship music by local church praise teams, a free Kids Splash Zone, and a marketplace of over 60 local vendors selling traditional foods, drinks, handcrafted trinkets, and colorful Easter baskets.

Amandala spoke to Mayor Bernard Wagner about the inspiration behind the event and its intended impact on the community. “The Hot Cross Bun & Food Festival, for us, is about bringing the real Easter feeling to Belize City—providing a space for our local businesses to thrive, for our churches to share their message during this season, and for kids and families to be included in a meaningful and safe way. The hot cross bun competition adds a fun, cultural touch that celebrates tradition and showcases the incredible talent of our local bakers.”

Herrera, who has been baking since she was in primary school, credited her mother for teaching her to bake, and noted the biggest challenge in crafting the perfect bun: getting the coconut milk and flour balance just right.

Trinity Praise Team

The 2025 festival offered more than just great food—it delivered a well-rounded community experience grounded in culture, family engagement, and local entrepreneurship.