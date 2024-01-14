TAA haggle with GoB over Maya land rights policy

Photo: Cristina Coc, Spokesperson, MLA/TAA

TOLEDO, Wed. Jan. 10, 2024

This week, the Toledo Alcaldes Association (TAA), as claimants in the Maya Land Rights case, made it known that they have serious concerns with the latest iteration of the Government’s Maya Customary Land Tenure Policy. On Tuesday, January 9, the TAA issued a statement denouncing the inclusion in the latest draft document of “new sections that were not consulted and now proposes to only recognize 0.75 to 1.8 miles from the center of the Village depending on size.” It further stated, “This approach leaves many of our residential homes unprotected and, more importantly, fails to recognize and protect our farms, areas on which we depend for our house material, hunting and spiritual survival! This policy places our very livelihood under threat!”

As a result, the TAA says it has taken steps to consult with the 41 Maya communities of the South, and is urging them to also denounce the 21-page document forwarded to the TAA on Friday, January 5.

TAA spokesperson, Cristina Coc described the radius as “a very small circle that is being considered.” Coc questioned how the Government arrived at that formula.

When Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia responded, she first questioned how the TAA arrived at a discussion about miles. She pointed out, “If you are saying that I am claiming six to seven miles from my village center for hunting purpose, you might even go into the Cayo District.” According to the Minister, the draft policy speaks of kilometers. She explained that at this point, it is merely a proposal, “in general, to have a radius of about two kilometers.” The actual size, she said, would depend on how big or small the village is.

As to consultation, Balderamos affirmed, “Absolutely, the Government will be consulting further.” She noted that “the Government will not be pushing anything down anybody’s throat.”

“But at the same time,” she said, “in balancing the competing interests, we have to make sure that we respect private land ownership, and at the same time work out the balance of a radius of a particular village.” She repeated previous statements made that if it were left up to the claimants, “the demand would really amount to almost the entire Toledo District …” She pointed out that many of the village boundaries being claimed actually overlap, and that needs to be resolved. According to the Minister, the round of consultation on the latest policy should take about three months.

Once consultation is over, then the Government will move to the legislative process Hon. Balderamos Garcia declared, though, that “at some point, the Government will have to take a final decision of what goes to the National Assembly. And, similarly to the case of redistricting, the Elections and Boundaries Commission can make recommendations, but [neither] the Elections and Boundaries Commission, nor any political party or interest group can tell the National Assembly what to do.” She remarked, “I mention this in a friendly way, but also in a way that all the Belizean people can understand. It is the National Assembly of Belize that will pass the laws in terms of the recognition and the extent of the Maya customary land ownership, and then we take it from there. With disrespect to no one, but with reiterating the paragraph 4 of the Consent Order, that it is the Government of Belize that retains the constitutional authority over all land in Belize.” When asked what is the proposal to determine compensation for either third parties (which officials say number around 8,000 cases), or the Maya villages, the Minister responded simply that she would not speculate at this time, but said it is being looked at.

Commissioner of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs moving on

The Commissioner of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, attorney Greg Ch’oc is returning to private practice. According to Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Ch’oc only agreed to stay on for three years, and so he will move on when the contract concludes this month. She said it was a mutually agreed decision, and she thanked him for his services, saying he did a yeoman’s job.

Minister Balderamos Garcia did note that when they seek a replacement, it will not be for the post of Commissioner, but rather, for the post of Director for the Office of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs in Punta Gorda. She explained that the office would not only deal with Maya customary land tenure issues but also with other matters. She cited as examples, road works or matters relating to the Garifuna people. She says her Ministry is actively seeking a replacement and hopes that the post would be filled within six weeks.

TAA spokesperson Cristina Coc says they have never been consulted about the appointment of the Commissioner, but she was clear that the official represents the government, and they are open to working with whoever is designated, though they would welcome an invitation to provide input.