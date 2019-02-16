Table Tennis – Belize secures Bronze in Central American Junior Championships

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Feb. 12, 2019– The Belize Team returned on Sunday after participating in the Central American U-15 & U-18 Table Tennis Championships, held in Cancun, Mexico.

The team competed in Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles and Team Competition.

Even though they did not get any medals in the other categories, Belize was able to secure Bronze in the U-15 Doubles Competition. Taye Parkinson and Devesh Hukmani won 3rd place and took home Bronze medals.

In the Team Competition, Belize lost a very close match to Costa Rica, 3 to 2, and was edged out of another Bronze medal opportunity, therefore ending up in a 5th position.

In the U-15 Singles, Taye Parkinson made it to the Final-16 Draw, and eventually lost to Mexico.

We congratulate our entire team on a very good competition and performance by all the players.

Thank You to all the players, parents and coaches who made this experience possible. Also, to the Belize Olympic Committee for their support and assistance.

