25 C
Belize City
Thursday, November 7, 2024

BDF holds ceremony for 115 new soldiers

by Charles Gladden LADYVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Nov....

YaYa protests against hair discrimination

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Wed. Oct. 30,...

Belize attends IMF and WBG annual meetings

Photo: Belize delegation by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Tues....

Taximan stabbed to death

GeneralTaximan stabbed to death
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Shawn Ortiz, Sr., deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2024

A Belize City taxi driver was mortally wounded early Monday morning, November 4, during an altercation in the Fabers Road Extension area of Belize City. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Shawn Ortiz, Sr., of Fern Lane.

According to initial reports, around 3:00 a.m. Ortiz was at Stephen’s Place on Jaguar Avenue with a friend, 46-year-old Aston Lewis of Flamboyant Street, and when he and Lewis were leaving the establishment a group of men started a fight with him.

Photo: Stephen’s Place

The fight escalated, and Ortiz was stabbed in the left side of his chest. Before authorities arrived at the scene, Ortiz was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, a few hours later.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told reporters that a motive has yet to be established as to what caused the fight. Meanwhile, three persons are being sought in connection with Ortiz’s death.

ACP Romero noted that Ortiz wasn’t affiliated with any street activity.

His body lies at the morgue awaiting a post-mortem examination, as police investigations are ongoing.

Check out our other content

BDF holds ceremony for 115 new soldiers

YaYa protests against hair discrimination

Belize attends IMF and WBG annual meetings

Man sentenced to two decades for rape of girl, 12

Three motorcycle RTAs, one fatality confirmed

Code Red in the Blue

Police officer convicted of extortion

Wet weather continues

Indian businessman goes to trial for human trafficking

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.